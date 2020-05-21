Schooled Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Schooled is out forever: ABC has cancelled the Goldbergs spinoff after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

The Season 2 finale, which will now serve as the series finale, aired on May 13. The cancellation caps Schooled‘s run at a total of 34 episodes. ABC also axed comedies Single Parents and Bless This Mess and freshman drama Emergence on Thursday, while renewing 13 other series, including The Goldbergs for an eighth season.

Schooled averaged just shy of a 0.7 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) this season, down 29 and 21 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 10 sitcoms that aired on ABC this TV season, it ranked No. 4 in the demo (behind The Conners, Modern Family and sire The Goldbergs) and sixth in total audience.

Set in the 1990s, Schooled starred AJ Michalka as her Goldbergs character Lainey Lewis, who reluctantly took a job as the music teacher at her alma mater William Penn Academy. (The show began as a backdoor pilot that aired during The Goldbergs‘ fifth season.) Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen reprised their Goldbergs roles as John Glascott — now the school’s principal — and Coach Rick Mellor, respectively.

Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier co-starred as fellow teacher C.B., and Haneefah Wood joined the cast in Season 2 as biology teacher Wilma Howell. (The Season 2 finale ended with Lainey having a Clueless-like revelation about her feelings for C.B., after which she asked him not to go to Brazil with his girlfriend and then kissed him.) The supporting cast included comedy veterans Lennon Parham, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ana Gasteyer and Greg Proops.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has updated to reflect the news. Are you sad to see Schooled get shut down for good? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.