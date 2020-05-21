Emergence Cancelled at ABC

ABC is putting the town of Southold in its rearview mirror, having cancelled the sci-fi drama Emergence after one season.

During its 13-episode run — which never aired more than four episodes in a row — Emergence averaged not quite a 0.5 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), well shy of what The Rookie did in the time slot (0.7/4.2 mil) last season. Out of the 10 dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it edged out only The Baker and the Beauty in the demo while ranking seventh in total audience.

Emergence starred Fargo‘s Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Southold’s chief of police. While investigating the wreckage of a mysterious plane crash on a local beach, Jo encountered a young girl named Piper (Alexa Swinton) who possessed telekinetic powers (and then some!).

The cast also included Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) as journalist Benny Gallagher; Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Jo’s ex-husband, Alex; Robert Bailey Jr. (The Night Shift) as Southold police officer Chris; Ashley Aufderheide (Preacher) as Jo’s daughter, Mia; and Clancy Brown (Billions) as Jo’s father, Ed. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In the Jan. 28 season finale — which now serves as the show’s series finale — Jo, Piper and the others worked together to defeat adversary Helen… but in the episode’s final seconds, it was revealed that a version of Helen still existed within Piper and could potentially be controlled by a new group of villains.

Emergence is joined by Bless This Mess, Schooled and Single Parents, all of which were also axed at ABC on Thursday — the same day the network announced renewals for 13 other series. Our handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect each show’s status.

