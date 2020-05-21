Bless This Mess Cancelled at ABC

ABC is cleaning up its act, canceling Bless This Mess after two seasons, TVLine has learned.

News of Bless This Miss’ cancellation comes on the heels of ABC renewing 13 series. The network also axed Emergence, Schooled and Single Parents.

This season leading out of ABC’s No. 1 comedy (The Conners), Bless This Mess averaged a 0.67 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers, right on par with its freshman run. Out of the 10 sitcoms ABC aired this TV season, it ranked No. 5 in both measures.

Bless This Mess starred Dax Shepard and Lake Bell as Mike and Rio Levine-Young, a couple that relocates from New York to Nebraska when Mike inherits his great-aunt’s farm. The cast also included David Koechner and Lennon Parham as Beau and Kay, Mike and Rio’s neighbors; JT Neal as Jacob, Rudy and Kay’s son; Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, who lives in Mike and Rio’s barn; Pam Grier as local sheriff Constance; and Langston Kerman as Constance’s son Brandon.

The comedy’s May 5 season finale, which will now serve as its series finale, revealed that Rio is pregnant with her and Mike’s first baby. This remained a well-kept secret for all of two minutes before half of Bucksnort bombarded the happy couple with well-wishes.

TVLine’s Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bless This Mess‘ fate. Your thoughts on ABC’s decision? Drop ’em in a comment below.