ABC Renews 13 Additional Series, Including The Rookie and Stumptown

ABC made it a baker’s dozen on Thursday, handing out renewals to 13 series including bubble shows Stumptown, The Rookie and mixed-ish.

Also scoring additional-season green lights are comedies black-ish, The Conners, American Housewife and The Goldbergs, as well as Thursday-night drama A Million Little Things and unscripted series The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank and 20/20. The new Jimmy Kimmel-hosted reboot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will also be back for another season.

Those series join previously announced renewals for America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

On the cancellation front, ABC confirms that Single Parents, Schooled, Emergence, Bless This Mess and the Tiffany Haddish-led reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things have ended their respective runs (more on those axings here). The fates of new dramas For Life and The Baker and the Beauty will be determined at a later date (a list of remaining broadcast bubble shows can be found here).

Among new series, ABC has picked up the Kyra Sedgwick-fronted empty nester sitcom Call Your Mother (fka My Village). The network previously ordered David E. Kelley’s procedural thriller Big Sky to series. Additional pilot/series orders will be made in the coming weeks. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Out of the 10 dramas that aired on ABC this TV season, The Rookie ranked No. 4 (behind the already renewed Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor). A Million Little Things and Stumptown followed, in fifth and sixth place.

Out of ABC’s 10 sitcoms this TV season, The Conners ranked No. 1 in the demo, while The Goldbergs was third (behind Modern Family’s farewell run). American Housewife, mixed-ish and black-ish placed fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect ABC’s pickups and cancellations.