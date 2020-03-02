Kyra Sedgwick to Star in Empty Nester Comedy Pilot My Village at ABC

RELATED STORIES Suits Alum Gina Torres to Headline Brides of Dracula Pilot for ABC

Suits Alum Gina Torres to Headline Brides of Dracula Pilot for ABC HTGAWM Alum Kendrick Sampson Joins thirtysomething Sequel at ABC

Closer vet Kyra Sedgwick has sealed a deal that could bring her back to the small screen on a weekly basis.

The Emmy winner has been tapped to star in My Village, a multi-cam sitcom pilot for ABC that centers on an empty-nester mom (played by Sedgwick) who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and, as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

The project hails from New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer. How I Met Your Mother helmer Pam Fryman is on board to direct.

Sedgwick returns to the ABC fold two years after headlining the Alphabet net’s short-lived drama Ten Days in the Valley.

To keep up with all of the 2020 pilots currently in contention at the broadcast networks, check out (and bookmark!) our handy Pilot Guide, which has been updated with Sedgwick’s My Village casting.