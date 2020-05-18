Community Reunion: Watch the Cast (Including Donald Glover) Come Together for a Virtual Table Read

#SixSeasonsAndAVirtualTableRead will have to do for now.

Amid the darkest of all possible timelines, the cast of Community has reunited to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Earlier this month, series stars Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Danny Pudi (Abed Nadir), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett), Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Donald Glover (Troy “Butt Soup” Barnes), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Jim Rash (Dean Craig Pelton) and creator Dan Harmon came together via Zoom to read Season 5’s “Cooperative Polygraphy.” They were joined by The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, who assumed Walton Goggins’ role as polygraph expert Mr. Stone.

The virtual table read — which will stream Monday at 5 pm ET — marked the first time that Glover had taken part in a Community event since he left the show in 2014. The episode that was chosen for the reunion sets up Troy’s departure, revealing that the late Pierce bequeathed Abed’s BFF with a trip around the world.

In addition to the table read, the Greendale vets recorded an episode of McHale and Jeong’s Darkest Timeline podcast, which is already available on YouTube. The virtual gathering comes on the heels of Community being made available on Netflix, and nearly five full years since the NBC-turned-Yahoo Screen comedy’s 2015 series finale. Community: 10 Best Concept Episodes

Community is the latest in a long line of virtual reunions that have taken place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The casts of nearly two dozen shows have come together to reminisce, including stars from fellow former NBC comedies Chuck, Frasier, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Outsourced and Taxi.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Community table read, then hit the comments and share your favorite Greendale memories.