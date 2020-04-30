Quarantined Cast Reunions: Scandal, Glee, Friday Night Lights, The Office and 20 Other Virtual Get-Togethers

RELATED STORIES Quarantine-Inspired Social Distance Series, From OITNB Team, Ordered at Netflix

We’ve all been spending a lot of time at home these days. But thanks to the wonders of technology, we can also take trips to Twin Peaks, Wisteria Lane or California’s most famous zip code, among other notable TV locales.

Since the days of self-quarantine began earlier this spring, dozens of stars from long-gone television shows have reunited virtually. By way of nostalgia-filled Zoom calls, short-form YouTube series and Instagram Live videos, the casts of nearly two dozen shows have come together to reminisce, including stars from Friday Night Lights, The Office, Glee, Melrose Place and other series.

We’ve rounded up all of the virtual reunions that have happened thus far, with handy links to the videos. And be sure to bookmark this page, which will be updated with future gatherings — including the pandemic-themed Parks and Recreation special set for April 30 air on NBC.

90210

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on April 22, Shenae Grimes reunited with co-stars Jessica Lowndes (Adrianna), AnnaLynne McCord (Naomi), Michael Steger (Navid), Josh Zuckerman (Max), Jessica Stroup (Silver), Matt Lanter (Liam), Tristan Wilds (Dixon) and Dustin Milligan (Ethan) for a 27-minute look back at their time on the CW series.

But if the reunion below doesn’t spill enough 90210 tea for your liking, there was another get-together between Grimes, Lanter and McCord posted earlier in the month, in which the trio revisited the show’s series finale. (The latter video was actually filmed in 2018 but posted in April, lest you worry they’re breaking the rules of social distancing on that couch.)

CHUCK

Hosted by EW.com, this reunion gathered 12 cast members — including Zachary Levi (Chuck) and Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah) — as well as co-creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz for a virtual table read of Season 3’s “Chuck Versus the Beard.” (Watch it here.)

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

As part of “Stars in the House” (a daily live-streamed YouTube series that benefits the Actors Fund charity), Desperate Housewives alumni Eva Longoria (Gabrielle), Marcia Cross (Bree), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice), Dana Delany (Katherine) and Vanessa Williams (Renee) sat down for an hour-plus-long discussion of the show. (Watch it here.)

DIFFICULT PEOPLE

Julie Klausner (Julie), Billy Eichner (Billy), Andrea Martin (Marilyn) and James Urbaniak (Arthur) were among the stars of Hulu’s three-season comedy to reunite — technical difficulties and all — via “Stars in the House”. (Watch it here.)

ENTOURAGE

In a virtual reunion facilitated by Cameo, stars Jeremy Piven (Ari), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Sloan), Constance Zimmer (Dana) and Perrey Reeves (Mrs. Ari) reflected on memorable moments from the HBO series. (Watch it here.)

FRASIER

Various stars of the NBC sitcom — including Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz), among others — joined forces for a “Stars in the House” get-together. (Watch it here.)

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR

On a recent episode of his Snapchat series “Will From Home,” Will Smith was joined by former castmates Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) for a look back at the ’90s sitcom. (Watch it here.)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

As part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert, cast members from the beloved football drama — including Aimee Teegarden (Julie), Adrianne Palicki (Tyra), Scott Porter (Street), Gaius Charles (Smash), Derek Phillips (Billy) and Brad Leland (Buddy) — screened the pilot episode together. (Watch it here.)

GLEE

Another “Stars in the House” episode, embedded below, featured Glee alumni such as Matthew Morrison (Will), Jane Lynch (Sue), Darren Criss (Blaine), Chris Colfer (Kurt), Amber Riley (Mercedes), Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina) and Kevin McHale (Artie). Trust us: It’s worth the watch for a glimpse at Colfer’s Glee audition.

HANNAH MONTANA

On the March 24 episode of her Instagram Live series “Bright Minded,” Miley Cyrus was joined by Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment for a little stroll down memory lane. (Watch it here.)

JESSIE

Speaking of Disney Channel reunions, the cast of Jessie also stopped by “Stars in the House” for an hour-long chat about their favorite episodes, what they’ve been up to in quarantine, and more. Participants included Debby Ryan (Jessie), Peyton List (Emma), Karan Brar (Ravi), Skai Jackson (Zuri) and Kevin Chamberlin (Bertram). (Watch it here.)

THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

In a two-hour (!) Zoom chat, cast members Will Forte (Phil), Kristen Schaal (Carol), January Jones (Melissa), Mary Steenburgen (Gail) and Cleopatra Coleman (Erica) were joined by EPs Phil Lord and Chris Miller and director Payman Benz for a chat about the Fox comedy’s four seasons… and what would have happened in Season 5. (Watch it here.)

MELROSE PLACE

Marcia Cross (Kimberly), Daphne Zuniga (Jo), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison), Thomas Calabro (Michael), Grant Show (Jake), Heather Locklear (Amanda) and more stars came together in an April 28 installment of “Stars in the House,” where they relived the highs and lows of Melrose Place‘s seven-season run. (Watch it here.)

THE NANNY

The sitcom’s original stars — including Fran Drescher (Fran), Charles Shaughnessy (Maxwell), Daniel Davis (Niles), Lauren Lane (C. C.), Nicholle Tom (Maggie), Benjamin Salisbury (Brighton), Madeline Zima (Grace) and Renee Taylor (Sylvia) — assembled for a virtual table read of the show’s 1993 pilot episode. (Watch it here.)

THE OFFICE

In one of the quarantine’s most pleasant surprises, The Office vet John Krasinski welcomed onetime co-star Steve Carell to his “Some Good News” YouTube series, in which they revisited some of their favorite moments from fictional life in Scranton, Pa. (Carell’s interview begins at 5:40 in the video below.) But if you need another dose of Dunder Mifflin, Office alums Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Melora Hardin (Jan), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar) and Kate Flannery (Meredith) also reunited for a conversation moderated by Parks and Recreation‘s Jim O’Heir. (Watch it here.)

OUTSOURCED

Cast members and producers of NBC’s one-and-done comedy — 15 people in all! — logged on for a virtual table read of the pilot episode, which originally aired on Sept. 23, 2010. (Watch it here.)

SCANDAL

In a three-minute Instagram video on April 7, Scandal‘s Kerry Washington was joined by former on-screen love Tony Goldwyn to discuss — what else? — the 2020 census! (Watch it here.)

SCTV

Four alumni from the Canadian sketch comedy series — Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Martin and Martin Short — appeared on “Stars in the House” to reminisce about their time on the show. (Watch it here.)

SONNY WITH A CHANCE/SO RANDOM!

Demi Lovato (Sonny), Tiffany Thornton (Tawni), Allisyn Snyder (Zora), Doug Brochu (Grady), Shayne Topp (Shayne), Sterling Knight (Chad), Matthew Scott Montgomery (Matthew), Audrey Whitby (Audrey) and Damien C. Haas (Damien) got together for a candid conversation about their Disney Channel series. (Watch it here.)

TAXI

Rounding out the “Stars in the House” reunions (thus far) was a gathering of Taxi alumni, including Judd Hirsch (Alex), Danny DeVito (Louie), Marilu Henner (Elaine), Christopher Lloyd (Reverend Jim) and Carol Kane (Simka). (Watch it here.)

TWIN PEAKS

While sipping on some damn fine cups of coffee, Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick celebrated the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks‘ premiere by answering fan questions in an Instagram Live video. (Watch it here.)

VICTORIOUS

And finally, the cast of Victorious — including Ariana Grande! — reunited virtually in honor of the Nickelodeon sitcom’s 10-year anniversary. (Watch it here.)

Which virtual cast reunion has been your favorite so far? Are there any other reunions on your wish list? Tell us in the comments below!