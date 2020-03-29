John Krasinski’s mission to spread some good news during these difficult times turned out to be great fun for fans of The Office.

On March 25, Krasinski invited his followers on Twitter to pass along some feel-good stories. Come Sunday night, the star of Amazon’s Jack Ryan series served up a “Some Good News” report via YouTube, in which he recounted some of the stories he had heard — including his own interview with Courtney “Coco” Johnson, the Pasadena teen who was surprised with a “reverse” welcome home parade after undergoing her final chemo treatment.

Midway through delivering “Some Good News” (logo courtesy of his and wife Emily Blunt’s two daughters!), Krasinski threw to correspondent Steve Carell, and the two former Office mates proceeded to mark the 15th anniversary of the hit NBC comedy’s premiere by revisiting not just Krasinki’s former mop top but also several of their most favorite scenes, including when Jim dressed up as Dwight and when Michael unveiled his brand-new, itty-bitty plasma-screen television set.

Press play above to hear “Some Good News” from the week that was, as well as flash back to more of Krasinski and Carell’s favorite Office memories.