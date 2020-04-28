Two decades after Melrose Place aired its series finale (boldly titled “Asses to Ashes”), the stars have reunited to relive the highs and lows of their seven-year stay in TV’s most iconic apartment complex.

Marcia Cross (Kimberly), Daphne Zuniga (Jo), Courtney Thorne-Smith (Alison), Thomas Calabro (Michael), Grant Show (Jake), Andrew Shue (Billy), Doug Savant (Matt), Laura Leighton (Sydney), Josie Bissett (Jane) and Heather Locklear (Amanda) came together on Tuesday as part of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s “Stars in the House” series, which supports The Actors Fund and its services. (Click here for more information.)

Scroll down for highlights from the stars’ candid look back at their days on Melrose Place:

* When asked for his thoughts on Jake’s romance with 90210‘s Kelly Taylor, which led to the creation of Melrose Place, Show admitted, “I thought it was a little creepy. She was a little too young for him. That’s how I felt about it. I don’t think it would fly nowadays.”

* Michael and Kimberly’s epic affair, a catalyst for years of drama on the show, was apparently the result of Calabro and Cross ad-libbing some flirtatious moments during an otherwise uninteresting scene. “We played around with the scenes sometimes,” Calabro said. “We didn’t always do as written.” Seeing that chemistry allegedly gave executive producer Chuck Pratt the idea for their affair.

* The cast commiserated over the challenges of filming 33 to 34 full hours of television per season, often juggling two episodes at once. Thorne-Smith recalled calling Zuniga during Jo’s custody trial storyline to she could explain what the heck was going on.

* While discussing Billy and Alison’s failed romance, Shue recalled, “One of the best scenes I ever did was saying goodbye to Courtney. We had real chemistry.”

* Grant recalled the cast getting a note early on in the show’s run: “Talk faster.”

* Leighton confessed that none of the actors ever wanted to shoot scenes in the pool, calling the iconic fixture “gross.” Savant backed his wife up, referring to the pool as a “Petri dish.”

* Locklear, who has already reprised her Melrose Place role once during The CW’s short-lived reboot, said, “It would be fun to play Amanda again.” She also loved Amanda’s catfights on the show, especially against Lisa Rinna (Taylor).

* Discussing Kimberly’s iconic wig removal, Cross said she was taken aback by the big response it got from viewers. “I just did what they told me to do,” just did what they told me to do. I was flying back and forth from San Diego [and not thinking about it], so when it actually aired and it was a big deal, I was shocked. … I’ll never be able to live that down.”

* Leighton and Savant’s child now attends school in the church where Sydney’s death scene was filmed.

