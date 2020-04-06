The Nanny Cast Reunites After 20 Years for Virtual Table Read — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The Nanny to Be a Broadway Musical From Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom

Here’s some news worth plotzing over: More than two decades after The Nanny ended its run on CBS, the cast has reunited for the greatest production since Yetta’s Letters. (Eat that, Andrew Lloyd Webber).

In an effort to making staying at home infinitely more fabulous, series star Fran Drescher assembled the sitcom’s original stars — including Charles Shaughnessy as Maxwell Sheffield, Daniel Davis as Niles, Lauren Lane as C. C. Babcock, Nicholle Tom as Maggie Sheffield, Benjamin Salisbury as Brighton Sheffield, Madeline Zima as Grace Sheffield and Renee Taylor as Sylvia Fine — for a virtual table read of The Nanny’s 1993 pilot episode, which was uploaded to Sony Pictures’ YouTube channel on Monday.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, [Nanny co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson] and I thought, Wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?” Drescher said in a statement to our sister publication Variety. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

The Nanny aired for six seasons on CBS from 1993 to 1999, scoring 12 Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe Award nominations along the way. Most of the cast reunited in 2004 for a TV special titled The Nanny Reunion: A Nosh to Remember.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the cast of The Nanny perform the pilot together via Zoom, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.