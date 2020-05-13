Tommy Cast Laments CBS Drama's 'Truly Devastating' Cancellation

The cast of CBS’ one-and-done procedural Tommy is mourning the series’ cancellation on social media.

“Truly devastated our work here is done,” co-star Adelaide Clemens, who played the Blake Sullivan, communications director to Edie Falco’s titular LAPD chief, lamented on Instagram. “I’m going to miss working with such an exceptionally talented and especially kind group of people. To the cast and crew of Tommy, you’re bloody legends.”

Clemens’ colleague, Michael Chernus (aka Ken Rosey), was at a loss to explain why CBS passed on a second season of the rookie procedural, admitting on Instagram, “The various reasons and numbers and optics and algorithms behind why some shows make it and some don’t is frankly above my pay grade. What I do know is that we all loved making this show together. It was the greatest group of hardworking, professional, talented, kind, thoughtful people and it was an honor to a part of it. Thank you to our producers, writers, directors, and our incredible crew. Goodbye, Ken Rosey. Thanks for watching.” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Meanwhile, Falco’s Tommy daughter, Olivia Lucy Phillip, called working on the show “the most fulfilling work experience of my life… my cup overflows with gratitude to everyone who’s been a part of it!”

News of Tommy‘s axing broke last week on the eve of the show’s Season 1 (now series) finale. It was one of four CBS series to get whacked that day, joining freshman sitcoms Carol’s Second Act and Broke, as well as the Matt LeBlanc staple Man With a Plan.