Ratings: Parks and Recreation Reunion Dominates Night, Station 19 Goes Low

RELATED STORIES Parks and Rec Reunion Recap: How Are Leslie and Co. Surviving the Pandemic?

Parks and Rec Reunion Recap: How Are Leslie and Co. Surviving the Pandemic? Last Man Standing Finale: Tim Allen and EP Weigh In on Eve's Return, Kristin's Big Day and Early Season 9 Plans

Parks and Recreation, your reunion was a rainbow-infused space unicorn.

NBC’s pandemic-themed, fundraising A Parks and Recreation Special drew 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, dominating Thursday night in the demo (even besting Young Sheldon‘s season finale).

TVLine readers gave the exactly-what-we-needed-right-now but over-too-quickly special an average grade of “A+.”

The money raised by the special ($2.8 million as of Friday morning, and growing) will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which enables food banks to provide food and resources to “the most vulnerable members of the community” during the pandemic. NBCUniversal, the Parks and Rec cast and sponsors State Farm and Subaru of America matched donations up to $500,000.

Leading into the reunion, a Parks and Rec-themed Paley Center special did 3.4 mil and a 1.0. Later in the night, Council of Dads‘ irregularly scheduled second episode did 2 mil and a 0.3 (versus its post-This Is Us premiere’s 3.8 mil/0.7).

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Katy Keene (446K/0.1) and In the Dark (392K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the former dipped to a new audience low.

ABC | Now leading out of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (6.2 mil/0.8), Station 19 (5.5 mil/0.9, read recap) hit and tied season lows. HTGAWM (2.8 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady.

CBS | Young Sheldon (10 mil/1.1; TVLine reader grade “A,” read post mortem) ticked up with its early finale. Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/0.7 and 6.2 mil/0.7), Broke (5.1 mil/0.6) and Tommy (5.2 mil/0.5) all added viewers while steady in the demo.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.1 mil/0.7; TVLine reader grade “A,” read post mortem) was steady with its (early) finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.