TV Ratings: Modern Family Series Finale Delivers a 3-Year Audience High

ABC’s Modern Family wrapped its 11-season run on Wednesday night with 7.4 million total viewers — its largest audience since January 2017 — and a 1.6 rating, its best demo number since September 2018. TVLine readers gave the big send-off an average grade of “B+.”

Bookending the hour-long finale, the A Modern Farwell special did 6.7 mil and a 1.3, while Jimmy Kimmel’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire revival drew 6.3 mil/1.1 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B”) — though 71 percent of readers prefer Regis as host.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Masked Singer (7.7 mil/2.0, read recap and exit Q&A) slipped 13 and 16 percent but still led the night in the demo. LEGO Masters (3.9 mil/1.2) ticked up with its penultimate episode.

CBS | Survivor (7.8 mil/1.5, read recap) dipped, while SEAL Team (5 mil/0.7) and S.W.A.T. (3.9 mil/0.5, read post mortem) were steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (9 mil/1.2) delivered Wednesday’s largest audience but slipped two tenths in the demo, while Fire (8.9 mil/1.2, read recap) and P.D. (7.9 mil/1.1) each dipped one tenth.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.