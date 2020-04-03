TV Ratings: Broke Starts Strong as All of CBS Thursday Hits Season Highs

CBS had a very, very good Thursday, enjoying all kinds of season highs in every single time slot.

Young Sheldon delivered 10 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up 12 and 18 percent to hit season highs in both measures. Man With a Plan opened Season 4 with 7.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, on par with its previous average (5.3 mil/0.9) while besting anything The Unicorn did in the time slot.

Mom (7.6 mil/1.0) then rose 19 and 25 percent to season highs. Broke debuted to 7.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating (and an average TVLine reader grade of “C-“), crushing Carol’s Second Act‘s best numbers in the time slot. Closing the Eye’s night, Tommy (5.5 mil/0.6) ticked up 15 and 20 percent to mark its own season highs.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Station 19 (7.3 mil/1.1, read recap) ticked up to its second largest audience of the season while steady in the demo. Grey’s Anatomy (7.1 mil/1.4, read recap) hit a season high in audience while ticking up to its second best rating of the season. And How to Get Away With Murder (3 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read recap) returned up from its fall average, hitting and tying final-season highs.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.1 mil/0.7) dipped.

NBC | Superstore (3.3 mil/0.7, read recap), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.2 mil/0.5), Indebted (1.4 mil/0.3) and SVU (3.5 mil/0.6) all ticked down.

