Ratings: Stumptown Flat With Finale, Med and Fire Hit 4-Year Audience Highs

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Stumptown wrapped its freshman run on Wednesday night with 2.72 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up just a smidgen to mark its largest audience since Jan. 8 while steady in the demo.

Averaging not quite a 0.5 rating across 18 episodes, Stumptown among all ABC dramas bested only fellow freshman Emergence (gosh, remember that show?) and the soon-to-return/ending How to Get Away With Murder. In total viewers (2.85 million), it outdrew those same two as well as midseason entry For Life.

TVLine readers gave the finale as well as all of Season 1 an average grade of “A” (read post mortem).

Opening ABC’s night, The Goldbergs (4.7 mil/0.9) and Schooled (3.3 mil/0.6) each slipped two tenths in the demo, while American Housewife (2.8 mil/0.6) was steady leading out of a Modern Family rerun.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (9.5 mil/1.4) and Fire (9.1 mil/1.3, read recap) drew their largest audiences of any kind since December 2015, while P.D. (get FBI crossover news) copped its largest crowd since January 2016. In the demo, Med and P.D. tied their best non-crossover ratings in two years, while Fire hit a 17-month high.

CBS | Survivor (8.1 mil/1.6, read recap) drew its biggest audience in two years while steady in the demo. SEAL Team (5.2 mil/0.7) delivered its largest audience since Dec. 11 while steady in the demo. S.W.A.T. (3.8 mil/0.5) dipped.

FOX | The Masked Singer (7.8 mil/2.1, read recap and exit interview) dipped a tenth while LEGO Masters (3.8 mil/1.2) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.