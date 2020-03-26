Chicago P.D./FBI Crossover: Tracy Spiridakos Brings Upton to CBS Drama

Hailey Upton’s temporary FBI gig will take her all the way to CBS: Tracy Spiridakos will appear as her Chicago P.D. character during FBI‘s March 31 episode, Wolf Entertainment announced on Twitter. The news was accompanied by a photo of the actress alongside FBI star Zeeko Zaki, who plays Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan.

As previously reported, FBI‘s March 31 installment will serve as a makeshift Season 2 finale due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced more than 100 shows to suspend production.

The inter-network crossover was set up during this Wednesday’s P.D., when Voight temporarily reassigned Upton from the Intelligence unit to the New York bureau of the FBI after becoming concerned that the detective was crossing too many ethical lines.

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater light on her and gaining new fans along the way before she returns to Chicago P.D.,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement.

Last summer, it was reported that Wolf was plotting a crossover between FBI or its spinoff FBI: Most Wanted and either NBC’s Law & Order: SVU or the #OneChicago franchise. He later hinted at an “interesting” crossover at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this January.

Once again, Upton visits FBI next Tuesday, March 31 at 9/8c on CBS.

Are you excited to see Upton team up with the FBI crew? Hit the comments with your thoughts!