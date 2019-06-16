Dick Wolf Plotting Crossover Between FBI and SVU/#OneChicago Universe

RELATED STORIES SVU's Upcoming, History-Making Season 21 Should Be Its Last

SVU's Upcoming, History-Making Season 21 Should Be Its Last Sela Ward Exits FBI After 1 Season

CBS’ FBI may join the same shared universe as NBC’s Law & Order and the #OneChicago franchise.

Executive producer Dick Wolf has revealed that he’s in the very early stages of plotting a rare inter-network crossover between his CBS and NBC dramas, according to our sister site Variety. Wolf has not yet decided whether the potential crossover will involve FBI or its forthcoming spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted. The show that is ultimately chosen will likely cross paths with NBC’s Chicago P.D. or Law & Order: SVU.

Wolf first announced the potential crossover during an appearance at Monte Carlo TV Festival on Saturday. While he said that both CBS and NBC are open to the idea, it has yet to be confirmed by either network.

Technically, this wouldn’t be the first time that one of Wolf’s shows crossed over with a show on another network. SVU‘s Det. John Munch appeared in a Season 5 episode of HBO’s The Wire — though it’d be unfair to categorize it as a full-fledged crossover.

SVU and #OneChicago’s shared universe was established during a Season 16 episode of SVU, when Chicago P.D.‘s Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Detectives Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) worked a case with Sergeant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Are you intrigued by the prospect of a cross-network crossover? And assuming FBI is chosen to make the jump, would you prefer to see Agent Maggie Bell cross paths with P.D.‘s Intelligence or the SVU squad? Take our poll, then hit the comments to back up your choice.