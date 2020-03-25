FBI and The Resident Set Early Season Finales — With Their Next Episodes

RELATED STORIES 'Supernatural' Boss Says March 23 Episode Is Last One 'For a While' Due to Coronavirus, Promises Fans: 'We Fully Intend to Return to Finish Series'

CBS’ FBI and Fox’s The Resident are among the first series whose shortened seasons will be felt by viewers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced more than 100 shows to suspend production, FBI will wrap Season 2 on Tuesday, March 31. As such, it likely left three episodes on the proverbial table.

The Resident in turn will end Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7, with its 20th episode. The medical drama thus fell three episodes shy of completing its 23-episode order. (A repeat is scheduled to air on March 31.)

In addition to a finale promo, Fox released the following synopsis for what is now a makeshift season ender:

“Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer.”

As previously reported, The Walking Dead will end its current season earlier than expected, on April 5, since post-production could not be completed before such facilities got shut down. The planned season finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.

Similarly, Supernatural‘s 15th and final season is in limbo. Executive producer Andrew Dabb revealed on Monday that the March 23 episode — which was the 13th episode of a 20-episode order — would be the last fresh original to air “for a while,” also due to unmet post-production demands.

Watch FBI and The Resident finale promos below.



