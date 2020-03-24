Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Walking Dead is ending its season sooner than expected due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale,” an AMC rep tells TVLine in a statement. “So the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

The news comes just days after AMC announced that it was similarly delaying the launch of its third TWD series — The Walking Dead: World Beyond — until later this year, also because of the coronavirus outbreak.

World Beyond was slated to premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10/9c — directly after the now-postponed Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

The spinoff centers on the first generation of survivors raised after the zombie apocalypse and stars Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) as a pair of young heroines. “Two sisters, along with two friends, leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest,” according to the show’s official description. The cast also includes Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Emmy winner Julia Ormond (Temple Grandin).

