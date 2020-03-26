Messiah Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Netflix's #blackAF: Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones Headline a New-Look Family Comedy — Watch Trailer

Netflix's #blackAF: Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones Headline a New-Look Family Comedy — Watch Trailer Never Have I Ever: First Look at Netflix's Indian Teen Comedy From Mindy Kaling

Messiah‘s prayers were not answered: Netflix has cancelled the religion-themed thriller after just one season, according to our sister site Variety.

The news was first reported by series co-star Wil Traval, who announced on Instagram: “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no Season 2 of Messiah. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

The current coronavirus outbreak played a role in the cancellation, according to Variety: Netflix didn’t feel confident renewing a show that required shooting in so many international locales in the midst of a global pandemic.

Messiah starred Michelle Monaghan (True Detective, The Path) as Eva Geller, a CIA officer investigating a mysterious “miracle man” who’s developed a cult-like following across the globe. As the prophet draws huge crowds of faithful disciples, he says he’s simply doing “God’s work”… but is he actually just scamming people with fake miracles? The cast also included Traval, Mehdi Dehbi, John Ortiz and Tomer Sisley.

The series joins fellow one-and-dones AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out and Soundtrack on the list of recent Netflix cancellations. For a full rundown of what’s renewed and what’s cancelled on the major streaming services, check out TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard.