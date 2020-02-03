Spinning Out Cancelled at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Toni Collette to Star in Pieces of Her Series Adaptation at Netflix

So much for the Olympics: Netflix has cancelled its figure skating drama Spinning Out after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series starred Kaya Scodelario (Skins, the Maze Runner movies) as Kat Baker, a talented 21-year-old skater who suffered a head injury during a competition. She then teamed up with pairs skater/rich playboy Justin (Arrow’s Evan Roderick) in an attempt to revive her career, all while balancing her bipolar disorder and palpable sexual tension with her new partner. Things were not much easier for Kat at home with her half-sister Serena (The Hunger Games’ Willow Shields), a promising soon-to-be seniors skater, and the girls’ bipolar mom Carol (Mad Men‘s January Jones).

The cast also included Will Kemp (Reign) as Serena’s coach, Amanda Zhou as Kat’s best friend, Svetlana Efremova (The Americans) as Kat and Justin’s coach, Mitchell Edwards (All American) as Kat’s colleague/friend, and David James Elliott (JAG) and Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation) as Justin’s father and stepmother.

The Season 1 finale concluded with Kat assuring Justin that her love for him was not the result of her going off her bipolar meds. After the two made up, they stepped out onto the ice for their Regional championships skate as the scene cut to black. Elsewhere, Carol rather violently confronted the adult sports doctor who was having an affair with her underage daughter Serena.

TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the Spinning Out cancellation.