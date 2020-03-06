AJ and the Queen Cancelled at Netflix

It’s the end of the road for AJ and the Queen. Netflix has canceled the RuPaul-led comedy series after just one season.

AJ the Queen starred RuPaul Charles as Robert Lee (aka “Ruby Red”), whose dreams of opening his own drag club were dashed when his con-artist boyfriend (played by Josh Segarra) made off with his life savings. Hoping to leave the drama behind him, Robert hit the road for a cross-country drag tour, unaware that a pint-sized grifter named AJ (played by newcomer Izzy G.) had stowed away in the back of his RV.

Ru made the announcement Friday on Twitter. See the full statement below:

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

During the duo’s 10-episode drive to Dallas, Robert and AJ developed a beautifully unconventional father-daughter relationship, all the while thwarting the murderous efforts of Robert’s ex and an eye-patched Lorraine Bracco impersonator named Lady Danger (played by Tia Carrere). The cast also included Michael Leon Wooley as Robert’s roommate Louis (aka “Cocoa Butter”) and Katerina Tannenbaum as AJ’s mom Brianna.

AJ and the Queen was a co-creation of RuPaul and Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City, 2 Broke Girls). The show’s first season also features appearances from nearly two dozen RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants.

TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect AJ and the Queen's cancellation.