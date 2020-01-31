Soundtrack Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix will not be putting Soundtrack on repeat: The musical drama has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Soundtrack, which dropped on the streamer in December 2019, followed a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles, all of whom were involved with the city’s music industry somehow. Callie Hernandez (Graves), Paul James (Greek), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace), Jenna Dewan (The Resident), Madeleine Stowe (Revenge) and Campbell Scott (Royal Pains) were among the show’s stars. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The show was first ordered to pilot at Fox in January 2018, then later earned a series order at Netflix in July of that year (under the original title Mixtape) when Fox decided not to move forward with the project. The series premiere ultimately earned an average grade of “B+” from TVLine readers.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Soundtrack‘s axing, which has been added to our Streaming Renewal Scorecard.

