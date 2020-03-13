TV Ratings: Unicorn, Carol's Second Act Rise With Freshman Finales

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon drew 8.8 million total viewers — Thursday night’s largest audience — and a 1.1 rating, rising two tenths in the demo from last week. Leading out of that, The Unicorn‘s season finale (5.8 mil/0.7), Mom‘s 150th episode (6.4 mil/0.8) and Carol’s Second Act‘s first finale (5.2 mil/0.7, read recap) all ticked up one tenth in the demo, while Tommy (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Station 19 (6.6 mil/1.0) and Million Little Things (3.9 mil/0.6, read recap) were steady, while Grey’s Anatomy (6.3 mil/1.2, read recap and get shutdown news) dipped a tenth from Alex’s sendoff.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.6 mil/0.6) and Outmatched (2.1 mil/0.5) were steady, while Deputy (3.5 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Katy Keene (601K/0.1) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Legacies returned from a four-week break to its smallest audience yet (511K) while steady in the demo (with a 0.2).

NBC | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.3 mil/0.6, read recap) and Will & Grace (2.3 mil/0.5) were steady, while Indebted (1.5 mil/0.4) ticked up from last week’s lows.

