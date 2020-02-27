TV Ratings: SEAL Team Down After 11-Week Break, P.D. Hits 4-Month Highs

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s Brian Geraghty, EP on 'Risky' Crossover Ending, How Roman Helped Burgess to Forgive Herself

Chicago P.D.'s Brian Geraghty, EP on 'Risky' Crossover Ending, How Roman Helped Burgess to Forgive Herself Chicago Fire, P.D. EPs Talk Roman Crossover That Didn't Happen, Preview 'Complicated' Reunion With Burgess

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ SEAL Team resumed Season 3 —- following an 11-week hiatus — with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 25 percent and a tenth from its fall finale to mark its smallest audience of the season and match its series low in the demo.

The night’s second episode then dipped further, to 4 mil and a 0.5.

Opening the Eye’s night, Survivor (7.1 mil/1.4, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Riverdale (699K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (599K/0.1) were steady in the demo.

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.7 mil/1.7, read recap and castoff interview) slipped three tenths in the demo to mark a season low, while LEGO Masters (3.1 mil/1.0) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.8 mil/0.8) was steady, Single Parents (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped leading out of a Modern Family rerun, and 20/20′s Shark Tank special (2.3 mil/0.4) matched Stumptown‘s latest.

NBC | Chicagos Med (8.5 mil/1.2) and Fire (8.6 mil/1.2) each ticked up a tenth in the demo, while P.D. (8.2 mil/1.2, read post mortem) copped its best numbers since Oct. 16, with its half of this week’s Fire crossover.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.