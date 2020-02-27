TV Ratings: SEAL Team Down After 11-Week Break, P.D. Hits 4-Month Highs

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ SEAL Team resumed Season 3 —- following an 11-week hiatus — with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down 25 percent and a tenth from its fall finale to mark its smallest audience of the season and match its series low in the demo.
The night’s second episode then dipped further, to 4 mil and a 0.5.
Opening the Eye’s night, Survivor (7.1 mil/1.4, read recap) was steady.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Riverdale (699K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (599K/0.1) were steady in the demo.
FOX | The Masked Singer (6.7 mil/1.7, read recap and castoff interview) slipped three tenths in the demo to mark a season low, while LEGO Masters (3.1 mil/1.0) was steady.
ABC | The Goldbergs (3.8 mil/0.8) was steady, Single Parents (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped leading out of a Modern Family rerun, and 20/20′s Shark Tank special (2.3 mil/0.4) matched Stumptown‘s latest.
NBC | Chicagos Med (8.5 mil/1.2) and Fire (8.6 mil/1.2) each ticked up a tenth in the demo, while P.D. (8.2 mil/1.2, read post mortem) copped its best numbers since Oct. 16, with its half of this week’s Fire crossover.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.