Ratings: Good Place Rises With Series Finale, Last Man Standing Eyes Lows

NBC’s The Good Place wrapped its four-season run on Thursday night with 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up in the demo to match its season high. The Seth Meyers-hosted aftershow then did 2.1 mil and a 0.6.

Bookending the acclaimed comedy’s sendoff, which earned an average TVLine reader grade of “A,” Superstore (2.8 mil/0.7) and SVU (3.6 mil/0.6) were both steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Station 19 (6.1 mil/1.0, read recap) slipped 16 percent from its season opener, while Grey’s Anatomy (5.6 mil/1.1, read recap) fell 21 percent to match its series low (set on Halloween Night 2019). In its second week in a later slot, A Million Little Things (3.8 mil/0.6, read recap) similarly dipped to series lows.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.9 mil/0.7) and Outmatched (2.3 mil/0.6) each ticked down, with the former hitting revival lows. Deputy (3.3 mil/0.6) ticked up after a multi-week slide.

THE CW | Monday-bound Supernatural‘s winter finale (1.09 mil/0.3) and Legacies (864K/0.3, read recap) each ticked up.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.6 mil/1.0), The Unicorn (5.8 mil/0.6), Mom (6 mil/0.7) and Carol’s Second Act (4.6 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo, while Evil (3.2 mil/0.5, read post mortem) rose a tenth with its season finale.

