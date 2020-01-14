YOU Renewed for Season 3 — Find Out Which Characters Are Returning in 2021

Bad news, citizens of Los Angeles — Joe Goldberg isn’t going anywhere. YOU will return to Netflix for a third season, TVLine has learned.

Both Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will return for the 10-episode season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2021. Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti are also returning as executive producers, with Gamble serving as showrunner.

YOU‘s second season relocated Brooklyn-based serial killer Joe (played by Gossip Girl‘s Badgley) to the City of Angels, where he found himself drawn to a new beauty named Love (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Pedretti). Following 10 episodes of lies, lust and, of course, murder, Joe and Love are now facing an uncertain future together.

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD… Speaking with TVLine about Joe and Love’s new life together, Badgley says, “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

As for the other major finale twist — that Love is pregnant with Joe’s child! — Badgley isn’t confident in his character’s future as a quality father. “Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure,” he tells TVLine. “And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

YOU Season 2 ranked No. 5 on Netflix’s self-disseminated list of “Most Popular Series Releases of 2019” (which is admittedly based on the projected consumption of any two minutes within 28 days of release), trailing Stranger Things Season 3 and the inaugural seasons of The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy and Dead to Me.

TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to include YOU's renewal.