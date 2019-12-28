YOU Star Sizes Up Joe Goldberg's New 'Arch Nemesis' for Potential Season 3

RELATED STORIES YOU's Penn Badgley Reacts to the Second Season's Killer Finale: 'The Twist That Really Got Me Was...'

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed YOU for a third season yet, but considering the way Season 2 ended — not to mention the fact that Caroline Kepnes is currently crafting another Joe Goldberg novel — the writing is basically much on the wall. And the fence.

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD… Sure, the 10-episode rollercoaster ride ended with Joe and Love moving into a quaint suburban home to raise their gestating child (!), but it’s hardly happily ever after for those two.

“Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates,” Penn Badgley tells TVLine. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

As for whether Joe will likely be a good father, especially given everything we learned about his own upbringing in Season 2, Badgley admits, “Probably not. Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure. And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

Then came the very end of the finale, when Joe spotted a new neighbor through the fence — a new “you.” Though Badgley doesn’t know for sure that a third season would find Joe turning his attention to the woman next door, he acknowledges that it’s likely given Joe’s previous patterns.

“It’s definitely a dangerous cycle,” Badgley says. “It’s kind of like old patterns and habits. We recognize them more as we get older, and we often find that they’re extremely hard to break. Maybe that’s what we’re seeing with him? His particular cycle is so awful. Technically, he has improved. Yes, he was going to kill Love, but he stopped when she told him she was pregnant. I really don’t know what’s in store there.”

What did you think of YOU Season 2? And what are your hopes for a potential third season? Grade the series’ 10-episode return below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.