American Music Awards 2019: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

From Kesha’s unexpected blessing (“TiK ToK,” in 2019?!) to Taylor Swift’s budding friendship with Billy Porter, there was a lot to love about Sunday’s American Music Awards. There was also… a lot of other stuff.

Heading into Sunday’s Ciara-hosted ceremony, Post Malone led the pack with seven nominations, while Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed closely behind with six nods each. In the end, though, it was Swift who emerged victorious as the most decorated winner in AMAs history. But we’re not really here to talk about the “awards,” are we?

No, our list of stand-out moments from this year’s AMAs includes things like Taran Killam’s slack-jawed response to hearing a Kesha throwback, as well as Lil Nas X’s undeniable Goofy Movie cosplay — all the while wondering who had the misfortune of being seated behind Porter, a man who never met a tall hat he didn’t like.

Speaking of hats, we’d also like to tip ours to the wave of nostalgia that swept this year’s AMAs, with iconic names like Toni Braxton, Green Day, Ozzy Osbourne and Shania Twain taking the stage… and taking us way back.

(Side note: You may wonder why several major performances are M.I.A. from this gallery, and that’s because we covered them separately. Behold, our coverage of Taylor Swift‘s greatest hits medley, Selena Gomez‘s depressing-then-uplifting opener, Lizzo‘s powerful power ballad, Billie Eilish‘s fiery AMAs debut and Osbourne‘s return to the living stage.)

Browse our gallery of the 2019 American Music Awards’ best, worst and weirdest moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own additions to the list below.