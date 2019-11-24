It’s been a busy couple of months for the Osbourne family, from the unveiling of Sharon’s facelift on The Talk to Kelly being revealed as one of Fox’s Masked Singers. But neither of those must-see TV moments can compare to Ozzy’s appearance at Sunday’s American Music Awards, where he joined Post Malone, Travis Wall and Watt for a performance of “Take What You Want From Me,” their song from Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding album.

This came after Malone took the stage by his lonesome for a performance of “Circles.” Watch footage of Malone and friends’ performance below (with official video to be added when it becomes available):

The Prince of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne joins Post Malone for "Take What You Want" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NXfQ4N2MWL — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

Though Osbourne has never taken home an AMA, he still has a long history with the annual awards ceremony. He hosted alongside his family at the height of their MTV reality show’s popularity in 2003. Malone, however, has had quite a bit of success at the AMAs; going into Sunday’s main event, he led the pack with seven nominations.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs also included performances by Taylor Swift; Selena Gomez; Halsey; Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello; Billie Eilish; Dua Lipa; Toni Braxton; Lizzo; Thomas Rhett; Shania Twain; Kesha and Big Freedia; the Jonas Brothers; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World; and Green Day.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Osbourne and Malone’s AMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.