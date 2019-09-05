The Talk Video Teases 'Two New Faces' — Including Sharon's Latest Facelift!

RELATED STORIES Madam Secretary: Wentworth Miller and Private Practice Doc Join Cast

Marie Osmond’s is not the only “new” face that viewers of The Talk will see when CBS’ daytime chatfest opens Season 10. Rather, it turns out that longtime cohost Sharon Osbourne has an updated punim to share with us as well, as teased in the video above.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 9, Season 10 of The Talk will formally introduce Osmond as the newest host, replacing Sarah Gilbert alongside Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba. The first new episode will also feature Osbourne “unveiling her refreshed look after undergoing her recent facelift” — a face that has not been shown in any promo photos or in the promo above.

Speaking of facelifts, The Talk will also raise the curtain on a fully renovated contemporary set, complete with eight state-of-art LED screens and “an audience experience gallery” with a space designated for social media.

Season 10 also debuts “Viewer Appreciation Week” with a series called “Help Me, Hosts!,” in one of the hosts each day will team up with a viewer who has a personal story that touched them.

Celebrity guests for The Talk‘s Premiere week include former NBA superstar and author Kobe Bryant, singer Paula Abdul, television host Dr. Phil McGraw and actor Sean Hayes.