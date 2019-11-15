The Masked Singer's Ladybug: I Knew Who Black Widow Was From the Start

As we’ve heard since the start of Season 1, The Masked Singer allows zero contact among its competitors, whose interactions are limited to wordless exchanges in passing on set. But Kelly Osbourne, whose alter ego Ladybug was unmasked Wednesday, says she knew exactly who was in the Black Widow costume the moment the spider first stepped on stage.

As soon as she saw Black Widow’s first performance, “I was like, ‘That’s Raven! I know her!'” Osbourne tells TVLine, saying that she realized later that producers had kept the chances of an accidental discovery to a minimum by designing the schedule so the two friends wouldn’t be on set at the same time.

But Osbourne instantly recognized her pal’s movements in the way Black Widow shook her groove thorax. “And she knew mine!,” she says. “On the first episode, she texted me and said, ‘Do you have a secret?’ I’m like, ‘Yes. Do you have a secret?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ And that was the end of our conversation!”

Read on to hear about the Masked Singer costumes Osbourne turned down (including one with “all-the-way-up-to-the-crotch-high” thigh high boots), who else in her famous family knew what she was up to and what she gleaned about some of her competitors (cough Fox and Tree cough) without saying a word.

TVLINE | What did your family know about your involvement in the show?

My mum [The Talk‘s Sharon Osbourne] knew I was doing the show, and my brother [The Osbournes‘ Jack Osbourne] knew I was doing the show. No one else.

TVLINE | What were their reactions the first time you performed?

My mum had to watch it on the DL, because we didn’t want my dad [rock star/Osbournes patriarch Ozzy Osbourne] to know. My dad would tell everybody. The best part of it was how much my nieces loved it It’s their favorite show. They would come up to me and be like, “We watched The Masked Singer.” I’d be like, “Oh yeah? What’s your favorite character?” They’d be like, “We like the Ladybug.” And I would just be like, that’s me and you don’t know!

TVLINE | She did have the coolest dress, from a little girl/princess perspective.

It was honestly one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the honor of wearing, that costume.

TVLINE | How involved were you in putting it together?

They gave me three options. One of them was the Ice Cream, and I said, “No, I don’t want to be food. That’s weird.” And then another was this villainous angel, but it was very sexy and required thigh-high boots and a very low-cut situation, and I was not prepared for that. I’m not that kind of girl. I don’t think my physique would suit thigh-high boots.

TVLINE | I don’t know about that, but I do feel you on not wanting to wear thigh-high boots for the entire course of a season.

No, but they were high. Like, all the way up to the crotch high. I said, “It looks really cool, but I’m good on this one.” Then, all of a sudden, they were like, “Well, we have this one,” and I’m like, “That’s the one.” Watching it be created — I went in for a fitting and saw how it was coming together — was actually one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever witnessed. I will say: I have never, ever worked with more talented people when it comes to costume than on that show. It’s unbelievable.

TVLINE | You’ve been involved with fashion for quite some time, so I’m wondering what you thought of the costumes your competitors were wearing.

I thought the Flower, in person, is so beautiful and so incredibly made. The way that they made this dress, and how the bottom is supposed to be a stem and it’s like ivy going up the body with strategically placed crystals everywhere? It is exquisite. The Butterfly is unbelievable. When it goes to the animals, the Leopard was incredible, seeing that in person and how it came together: It was exquisite.

TVLINE | And really tall, right?

Extremely tall. There were things like, sometimes you were on the side of the stage with the other characters, in between segments. So you see certain things. Even though you can’t speak to each other, you only see mannerisms. Like, the Tree? Whoever that is is so funny. Made me laugh so much. Stayed in character the entire time. I’m dying to know who it is, because I’m dying to hang out with whoever it is. I want to go to lunch with whoever it is, I want it to be my best friend, because they are so funny.

The Fox is a true gentleman. He saw me struggling one day and gave up his seat for me and always helped me get up the stairs because my costume was too big to fit in the staircase. Just a very well-mannered gentleman, whoever that is. Again, I have no idea who it is.

TVLINE | You must have guesses.

Honestly, those two, I have no idea.

TVLINE | You’ve said the accent just came out of you the first time and you had to go with it. Were there any times you forgot and had to re-record stuff?

Yeah. When it was the side-of-the-stage interviews about how I felt about how the performance went… I had to go back and dub every single one of them in a Southern accent.

TVLINE | Would that have been the accent you would have consciously chosen, if you’d been thinking about it?

I have no idea.