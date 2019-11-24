Taylor Swift Performs Greatest Hits Medley at 2019 American Music Awards

With her legal woes (somewhat) behind her, Taylor Swift brought a few of her biggest hits to the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday in a performance befitting the recipient of the AMAs’ Artist of the Decade honor.

Following a glowing introduction from music legend Carole King, Swift took the stage with a time-bending medley, giving us bits of “The Man,” “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” and “Lover.” And in true Swift fashion, she also invited a few of her friends — including Camila Cabello and Halsey — to join her on stage.

Watch footage of Swift’s medley below (with official video to be added when it becomes available):

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" with that #AMAs Artist of the Decade swagger pic.twitter.com/6IUeQm1LVp — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

Why, yes, that's the one and only Misty Copeland adding a ballet accompaniment to Taylor Swift's "Lover" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/xop21firSK — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

Curiously, the AMAs didn’t officially name an Artist of the Decade for the 2000s. It did, however, honor Garth Brooks with that title for his work in the 1990s. The AMAs also allowed fans to decide which artists from previous decades would have deserved the honor; those fan-voted winners included Elvis Presley (1950s), The Beatles (1960s), Stevie Wonder (1970s) and Michael Jackson (1980s).

Along with Artist of the Decade, Swift also entered this year’s ceremony with five nominations: Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“You Need to Calm Down”), Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (Lover) and Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs also included performances by Selena Gomez; Halsey; Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello; Billie Eilish; Dua Lipa; Lizzo; Toni Braxton; Thomas Rhett; Shania Twain; Kesha and Big Freedia; the Jonas Brothers; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World; Green Day; and Post Malone, Travis Scott, Watt and Ozzy Osbourne.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Swift’s performance, then grade it in the poll below and drop a comment with your full review.