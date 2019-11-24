It’s hard to imagine that anyone enjoyed Sunday’s American Music Awards more than Billie Eilish, who celebrated her first-ever AMAs with a killer performance of her new song “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

Watch footage of Eilish’s performance below (with official video to be added when it becomes available):

.@BillieEilish gives a fiery performance of her single, "all the good girls go to hell", at the #AMAS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/giCIYkpgE5 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 25, 2019

Expectations for Eilish’s AMAs performances were particularly high following the singer’s impressive Saturday Night Live debut earlier this season. Her whirlwind first year has also included televised performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen Degeneres Show.

The 17-year-old force of nature entered Sunday’s ceremony with a whopping six nominations: New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Bad Guy”), Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist. She’s tied with Ariana Grande, who also scored six nominations; Post Malone led the pack with seven.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs also included performances by Taylor Swift; Selena Gomez; Halsey; Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello; Dua Lipa; Lizzo; Toni Braxton; Thomas Rhett; Shania Twain; Kesha and Big Freedia; the Jonas Brothers; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World; Green Day; and Post Malone, Travis Scott, Watt and Ozzy Osbourne.

