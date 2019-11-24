Barney, Baby Bop and that other less-popular yellow dinosaur were almost certainly watching Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards on Sunday, thinking, “Look at her now, indeed.”

The former Barney and Friends star opened the 2019 AMAs with a pair of hits from her upcoming third studio album. She began with an emotional rendition of her Justin Bieber-inspired ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” then got the audience on its feet with a performance of the more upbeat (but still extremely Bieber-inspired) “Look At Her Now.”

Watch footage of Gomez’s performances below (with official video to be added when it becomes available):

Performance de Selena Gomez aux #AMAs (24/11): pic.twitter.com/q2YtUnKRYj — Selena Gomez Source (@SSFRMedias) November 25, 2019

Performance de Selena Gomez aux #AMAs (24/11): (part 2) pic.twitter.com/sGHIJJBYMP — Selena Gomez Source (@SSFRMedias) November 25, 2019

In addition to making both of their TV debuts on Sunday, these back-to-back numbers also served as Gomez’s first televised performances in several years. She previously performed at the American Music Awards in 2014 (“The Heart Wants What It Wants”), 2015 (“Same Old Love”) and 2017 (“Wolves”).

Though she isn’t nominated for an American Music Award this year, Gomez received two nominations in 2016 for Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, the latter of which she won.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs also included performances by Taylor Swift; Halsey; Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello; Billie Eilish; Dua Lipa; Lizzo; Toni Braxton; Thomas Rhett; Shania Twain; Kesha and Big Freedia; the Jonas Brothers; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World; Green Day; and Post Malone, Travis Scott, Watt and Ozzy Osbourne.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Gomez’s performance, then grade it in the poll below and drop a comment with your full review.