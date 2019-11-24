Lizzo Premieres Emotional Ballad 'Jerome' at American Music Awards

If ABC sees a ratings spike from Sunday’s American Music Awards, they can go ahead and blame it on Lizzo. The singer — who entered the 2019 AMAs with three nominations, including New Artist of the Year — had everyone at the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater feeling loose with a fiery performance of her new single “Jerome.”

Watch footage of Lizzo’s performance below (with official video to be added when it becomes available):

Taking into consideration all of Lizzo’s previous televised performances, expectations were understandably high for her debut at Sunday’s American Music Awards. Need we remind you of her performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year? (Four words: World’s. Largest. Bouncing. Booty.)

Lizzo’s spotlight moment at the AMAs is just the latest in a series of personal victories for the fierce flutist this month. Not only was she recently nominated for eight Grammy Awards — including Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You — but it was also announced that she’ll make her Saturday Night Live debut as Eddie Murphy’s musical guest on Dec. 21.

Hosted by Ciara, the 2019 AMAs also included performances by Taylor Swift; Selena Gomez; Halsey; Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello; Billie Eilish; Dua Lipa; Toni Braxton; Thomas Rhett; Shania Twain; Kesha and Big Freedia; the Jonas Brothers; Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World; Green Day; and Post Malone, Travis Scott, Watt and Ozzy Osbourne.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Lizzo’s AMAs performance, then grade it below and drop a comment with your full review.