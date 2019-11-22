Ratings: Grey's Dominates Non-NFL Fare With Final Bow in Longtime Slot

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating with its fall finale (and its final airing before changing time slots after the holiday break), adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo (and earning a TVLine reader grade of “B-“). A Million Little Things (4.6 mil/0.8, reader grade “A”) was also steady in the demo with its own fall finale, while How to Get Away With Murder (2.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”) tied its demo low heading into a four(!)-month hiatus.
Elsewhere….
FOX | Thursday Night Football was down sharply from last week, posting its second-lowest fast nationals of the season.
THE CW | Supernatural (1.15 mil/0.2) and Legacies (845K/0.2, read recap) both ticked down, with the former hitting a series low in the demo.
NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7) and SVU (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped, Perfect Harmony (1.9 mil/0.4) and The Good Place (2 mil/0.6, “A-“/read post mortem) were steady, and Will & Grace (2.2 mil/0.5) ticked up from last week’s lows.
CBS | Young Sheldon (8.3 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths to match its series low, Mom (6 mil/0.8) dipped one tenth, while The Unicorn (5.7 mil/0.7), Carol’s Second Act (4.9 mil/0.6) and Evil (3.5 mil/0.5) were all steady.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
