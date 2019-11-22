Ratings: Grey's Dominates Non-NFL Fare With Final Bow in Longtime Slot

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Revealed the Plan for the Child, and We Are Not Having It

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating with its fall finale (and its final airing before changing time slots after the holiday break), adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo (and earning a TVLine reader grade of “B-“). A Million Little Things (4.6 mil/0.8, reader grade “A”) was also steady in the demo with its own fall finale, while How to Get Away With Murder (2.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”) tied its demo low heading into a four(!)-month hiatus.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Thursday Night Football was down sharply from last week, posting its second-lowest fast nationals of the season.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.15 mil/0.2) and Legacies (845K/0.2, read recap) both ticked down, with the former hitting a series low in the demo.

NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7) and SVU (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped, Perfect Harmony (1.9 mil/0.4) and The Good Place (2 mil/0.6, “A-“/read post mortem) were steady, and Will & Grace (2.2 mil/0.5) ticked up from last week’s lows.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.3 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths to match its series low, Mom (6 mil/0.8) dipped one tenth, while The Unicorn (5.7 mil/0.7), Carol’s Second Act (4.9 mil/0.6) and Evil (3.5 mil/0.5) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

