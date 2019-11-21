Shocker: Grey's Anatomy on the Move as ABC Unveils Midseason Schedule

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a new Thursday-night shift.

ABC has unveiled its midseason schedule and the big news is that Shonda Rhimes’ enduring medical drama is moving from 8 pm back to its signature 9 pm perch beginning in late January to make way for the return of spinoff series Station 19, which will now lead off the night. To christen the rejiggered lineup, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 23, ABC will stage a “dramatic two-hour crossover event” between the two shows.

Grey’s spent eight of its 16 seasons airing Thursdays at 9 pm before turning the time slot over to Scandal beginning in Season 11.

A Million Little Things, meanwhile, will shift to 10 pm, where it will remain until it finishes out Season 2 in late March. And then on April 2, How to Get Away With Murder will reclaim its 10 pm spot for the remainder of its final season.

ABC’s early 2020 game plan also finds the new 50 Cent-produced drama For Life (watch trailer here) taking over Emergence‘s Tuesday-at-10 pm slot beginning Feb. 11 when the latter series wraps its 13-episode rookie run. The network will decide Emergence‘s fate in the spring. Cancellation Buzz: Are These 9 Bubble Series Dead or Alive?

Additionally, American Idol will return Sunday, Feb. 16.

Scroll down for a snapshot of Fox’s midseason game plan (new series in CAPS):

Sunday, Jan. 5

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, Jan. 6

8 pm The Bachelor (season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8 pm JEOPARDY: THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME

9 pm mixed-ish

9: 30 black-ish

10 pm Emergence

Wednesday, Jan. 8

9 pm Modern Family

9:31 pm Single Parents

10 pm Stumptown

Monday, Jan. 13

10 pm The Good Doctor

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Schooled

Friday, Jan. 17

8 pm American Housewife

9 pm Fresh Off the Boat

Tuesday, Jan. 21

8 pm The Conners

8:30 pm Bless this Mess

Thursday, Jan. 23

8 pm Station 19 (new time)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (new time)

10 pm A Million Little Things (new time)

Sunday, Feb. 9

8 pm The Oscars

Tuesday, Feb. 11

10 pm FOR LIFE

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 pm American Idol

Sunday, Feb. 23

10 pm The Rookie

Thursday, April 2

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder