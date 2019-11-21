50 Cent's For Life: Prison Lifer Aims to 'Make Things Right' by Working as a Lawyer in ABC Drama — Watch Trailer

RELATED STORIES Shocker: Grey's Anatomy on the Move as ABC Unveils Midseason Schedule

Shocker: Grey's Anatomy on the Move as ABC Unveils Midseason Schedule The Conners Recap: Behold, Season 2's Best Episode (So Far)

A prisoner serving a life sentence endeavours to “fight back” and “make things right” for others — by working as a lawyer — in For Life, ABC’s midseason drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Set to premiere Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10/9c and inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life stars Nicholas Pinnock (Counterpart) as Aaron Wallace, a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife (played by Parenthood‘s Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

For Life will also, through the window of Aaron’s ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

Watch an exclusive trailer promo above.

The Last Ship creator Hank Steinberg serves as showrunner and will EP alongside Jackson (Power), Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan, and Isaac Wright Jr.