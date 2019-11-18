Marvel's Runaways Is Ending With Season 3 — Watch the Final Trailer

Marvel’s Runaways will soon have opportunity to sit still and finally catch their breath, now that Season 3 of the Hulu series has been announced as its farewell run.

Concurrent with officially announcing the final season, Hulu on Monday afternoon also released the above trailer for Season 3 (which will premiere all 10 episodes on Friday, Dec. 13).

In Season 3, the Runaways will frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. Along the way, the kids will go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie Dean — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico will draw them all into a dark realm whose ruler, the infamous Morgan le Fay (played by The Royals‘ Elizabeth Hurley), is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face. Also on tap for the farewell season is a visit from sister series Cloak & Dagger‘s Tandy and Ty.

After evading corrupt parents, battling powerful aliens and coming face-to-face with the world’s most powerful sorceress, the conclusion to the Runaways’ saga will “leave no stone unturned,” says Hulu, whole reaching what TVLine hears is a natural creative end point for the live-action Marvel series. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

With Runaways‘ wrap-up coming on the heels of Cloak & Dagger‘s cancellation (and the snuffing of Ghost Rider), ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stands as Marvel TV’s lone current live-action series (though it, too, is premiering its final season in 2020) — at least until Hulu’s Helstrom arrives.

Marvel’s small-screen projects as of late have been steering into the domain of Marvel Studios (aka the movie people), with Disney+’s Falcon and Winter Soldier leading the charge in Fall 2020, followed by Loki and Wandavision (in Spring 2021).

