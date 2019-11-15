Ratings: Will & Grace Eyes New Low, Perfect Harmony Also Dips

RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: Mr. Robot, Grey's, Will & Grace, Young Sheldon and More

NBC’s Perfect Harmony (with 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) and Will & Grace (2.1 mil/0.4) both ticked down this Thursday, with the former matching its season low and the latter eyeing a new series low. Elsewhere on the Peacock network, Superstore (2.7 mil/0.7) and The Good Place (2.1 mil/0.6, read recap) were steady, while SVU (3.8 mil/0.7) ticked up.

Also this Thursday in Ratingsland….

FOX | Thursday Night Football (12 mil/3.4) is up sharply from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.3 mil/1.3, read recap) and A Million Little Things (4.6 mil/0.8, read recap) were steady, while How to Get Away With Murder (2.3 mil/0.5, read recap) ticked up.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.32 mil/0.3, read recap) was steady, while Legacies (882K/0.3) ticked up.

CBS | Young Sheldon (9 mil/1.2) and Mom (6.3 mil/0.9) ticked up and both hit season highs in the demo, The Unicorn (5.7 mil/0.7) and Carol’s Second Act (4.8 mil/0.6) dipped, and Evil (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady.

