Titans Renewed for Season 3

Take that, Deathstroke: The Titans will be back for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

The live-action series’ second season is currently airing on the comics-centric DC Universe streaming service, with new episodes every Friday. Season 2 has found the titular heroes — Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth/Raven, Kory Anders/Starfire, Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Hank Hall/Hawk, Dawn Granger/Dove, Donna Troy/Wonder Girl and Jason Todd/Robin — working as a new team (and dealing with old drama) while they battle their murderous foe, Deathstroke.

Episode 11 of this season’s 13 premieres Friday, Nov. 15. Season 3 will premiere exclusively on DC Universe in Fall 2020.

Titans‘ renewal follows that of fellow DC Universe drama Doom Patrol, which was re-upped for Season 2 in July. The streaming service’s upcoming launches include the animated, made-for-adults series Harley Quinn (with The Big Bang Theory grad Kaley Cuoco voicing the pigtailed mayhem-maker) on Friday, Nov. 29, and Stargirl (starring Bella and the Bulldogs‘ Brec Bassinger), which is set to debut in early 2020. In addition, the animated Young Justice: Outsiders has been renewed for Season 4; new episodes are in production.

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, however, was officially cancelled at the streaming service in June. Starring Andy Bean (Power), Ian Ziering (BH90210), Jennifer Beals (The L Word) and Kevin Durand (The Strain), the sci-fi series was given the hook less than a week after it premiered. The Season 1 finale, which wound up serving as a series finale, aired Aug. 2.

Do you have thoughts on Titans‘ renewal? Hit the comments and let us know!