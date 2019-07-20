Harley Quinn Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Dishes Out Big Bangs! Pows! Thunks! as Gotham's Infamous Queenpin

“Big bang” takes on a whole new meaning for Kaley Cuoco in her upcoming animated series Harley Quinn, a new trailer for which was released Saturday night in conjunction with the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Mouthing off as Gotham’s saucy queenpin, infamously played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Cuoco, who is also an executive producer on the show, kicks series butt — and to the tune of “Love Is All Around,” the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme, no less.

Spotted trading blows and/or glances with the anti-heroine in the action-packed clip are the familiar faces of, among others, Batman, serious as ever, Poison Ivy and the Joker, who winds up on the receiving end of a punch as well as a punchline.

The irreverent (and that’s putting it mildly!) cartoon — whose pilot was screened during the panel as well — is set to make its debut on the digital subscription service this fall. Its leading lady, of course, just wrapped a wildly successful 12-season run as Penny on CBS’ already-missed Big Bang Theory.

To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video above. Then riddle us this: Will you be going on Harley Quinn’s wild ride? Or will you hold out for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to hit theaters?