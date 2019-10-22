Ratings: All Rise, Neighbors and Bull Tie Season Highs; Bluff City Law Steady

Three of four CBS programs rose to tie season highs this Monday night.

The Neighbors (with 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating), freshman drama All Rise (5.4 mil/0.7) and Bull (6 mil/0.7) were the trio that ticked up in the demo (and also added eyeballs), while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.2 mil/0.7) held steady. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on Fox, 9-1-1 (6.3 mil/1.5, read post mortem) rose a tenth from last week’s season low to lead all of Monday in the demo; Prodigal Son (3.4 mil/0.8) stabilized following two weeks of declines.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (8 mil/1.3, read recap) dipped a tenth, while Bluff City Law (3.7 mil/0.5) held steady after two weeks of declines (and after getting that shortened-season bad news).

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, All American (963K/0.3) and Black Lightning (900K/0.3) are currently both up.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (7.1 mil/0.9, read recap) is steady, while The Good Doctor (6.3 mil/1.0, read recap) is up two tenths from last week’s series low.

