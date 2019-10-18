Bluff City Law to Wrap Production After Initial 10-Episode Order at NBC

Bluff City Law‘s case is closing sooner rather than later. The freshman NBC series is poised to end after production concludes on its initial 10-episode order.

According to Memphis news outlet The Commercial Appeal, shooting will wrap on Thursday, Oct. 31. NBC declined to comment, but a Peacock insider confirms to TVLine that the network will not be picking up any episodes after the initial 10 installments. A decision on a possible second season will come this spring, but the chances of the show returning are slim. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Bluff City Law stars Caitlin McGee (Grey’s Anatomy) as Sydney Strait, a brilliant lawyer who formerly worked at her father’s celebrated law firm before becoming a corporate attorney. After her mother’s death, though, Sydney was forced into a tense reunion with her dad, played by Jimmy Smits — and subsequently discovered he had a son from an affair.

The show premiered last month to 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, and has declined with each of its three subsequent outings, most recently mustering 3.4 mil and a 0.5. Quite notably, it has delivered just 36 percent retention out of NBC reality hit The Voice, whereas Manifest last fall at this point was enjoying 79 percent.

New episodes of Bluff City Law air Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Bluff City‘s new prognosis.