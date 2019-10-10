Yes, you’re seeing double.

As previously reported, Apple TV+’s limited series Truth Be Told (fka Are You Sleeping) features Master of Sex‘s Lizzy Caplan in a dual role opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Emmy winner Aaron Paul, all of whom are entangled in a homicide investigation. The above trailer, which was released on Thursday, also comes with the series’ premiere date: Friday, Dec. 6.

Spencer plays investigate journalist/podcaster Poppy Parnell, who is “compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation,” according to the official logline. She soon “comes face to face with Warren Cave (Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.”

The cast also includes Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), Michael Beach (The 100), Mekhi Phifer (ER), Tracie Thoms (9-1-1), Haneefah Wood (One Day at a Time) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us). Apple TV+: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Apple previously unveiled trailers for seven other original series, all of which will drop at launch on Friday, Nov. 1: The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell; See, a sci-fi epic starring Jason Momoa; Dickinson, a coming-of-age comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson; For All Mankind, which reimagines the global space race; and children’s offerings Ghostwriter, Helpsters and Snoopy in Space. (For more information on Apple TV+, click here.)

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.