Ghostwriter Reboot: Apple TV+ Teaser Introduces 'Next Chapter' of Franchise

Apple TV+’s reimagining of the ’90s children’s program Ghostwriter looks nothing like the original series — at least judging by the first teaser trailer.

Whereas the old Ghostwriter was represented on screen by a circle and two lines (as seen in the logo attached right), the new Ghostwriter is invisible to the naked eye.

In the reboot, four kids are brought together by the ghost when he “haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world,” according to the official logline. Each episode will focus on a particular literary work, and feature classics and new works commissioned from authors like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.

Ghostwriter‘s original PBS run began in 1992, and centered on a group of kids who solved neighborhood mysteries. The series ran for a total of 74 episodes and spawned a short-lived CBS spinoff, The New Ghostwriter Mysteries, which lasted all of one season.

In addition to Ghostwriter, Apple has released sneak peeks for fellow children’s programs Helpsters (a live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street) and Snoopy in Space (a series of 12 animated shorts in which the classic Peanuts character fulfills his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut). All three shows will be available at launch on Friday, Nov. 1. (For additional information on Apple TV+, click here.)





Will you be adding Ghostwriter (or either of the other kids’ shows) to your Apple TV+ queue?