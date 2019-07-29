Fall TV 2019: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

RELATED STORIES TV's Big Cast Changes for Fall and Beyond!

Not to rush your summer along, ladies and gentlemen who consume TV, but it is time for TVLine’s famously handy calendar (and it is an actual calendar) of Fall TV season and series premieres.

Following a bit of Dancing and a taste of Horror, this year’s onslaught truly kicks off on Monday, Sept. 23, at which point nearly 70 season and series premieres roll out over seven days. October then opens with a smattering of new/returning shows, building to beefy Sunday that brings us zombies, super women and kids saying the darndest things.

Here is our round-up of September/October premieres, as well as two free tinted boxes that denote later launches and broadcast-TV’s midseason fare. (Skimming the latter is a great way to save yourself from “Oh my stars, where are those mischievous Legends of Tomorrow?!” fits of anxiety.)

New series are in BOLD, time zones Eastern. Click to zooma-zoom-zooma-zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a polite note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

You can also view the broadcast networks’ Fall TV roll-out plans in detail at these links: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.

