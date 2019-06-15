The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of June 16

RELATED STORIES Summer TV Preview: The Dark Crystal, Euphoria, BH90210, The Hills and 12 Other New Series That Excite Us

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “IMDb Freedive” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find nearly three-dozen premieres (including Good Trouble and Euphoria), a half-dozen finales (including The Chi and L.A.’s Finest) and so much more.

Sunday, June 16

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 3 finale (Netflix)

7:30 pm U.S. Open Golf Championship – Final Round (Fox)

9 pm City on a Hill series premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Endeavour Season 6 premiere (PBS)

9 pm The Good Fight Season 1 broadcast premiere (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm The Redemption Project With Van Jones Season 1 finale (CNN)

10 pm The Chi Season 2 finale (Showtime)

10 pm Euphoria series premiere (HBO)

10 pm Jamestown Season 3 premiere (PBS)

10 pm United Shades of America Season 4 finale (CNN)

Monday, June 17

3 am Das Boot series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am L.A.’s Finest Season 1 finale (Spectrum Originals; two episodes)

8 pm American Ninja Warrior time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 6 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Raven’s Home Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm MTV Movie & TV Awards hosted by Zachary Levi (MTV)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 15 premiere (The CW)

10 pm Grand Hotel series premiere (ABC)

Tuesday, June 18

3 am Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm Good Trouble Season 2 premiere (Freeform)

10 pm Ambitions series premiere (OWN)

10 pm Drunk History Season 6B premiere (Comedy Central)

10 pm Wig documentary premiere (HBO)

10:30 pm Alternatino With Arturo Castro series premiere (Comedy Central)

10:30 pm The Detour Season 4 premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, June 19

3 am Beats original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Edge of Democracy documentary premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Just Roll With It Episode 2 / time slot premiere (Disney Channel)

10 pm Yellowstone Season 2 premiere (Paramount Network)

Thursday, June 20

3 am Riviera Season 2 premiere (Sundance Now; all episodes)

10:30 am Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks Season 4 premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Bunk’d Season 4 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm Holey Moley series premiere (ABC)

8 pm MasterChef time slot premiere (Fox)

8 pm The Wall Season 3 premiere (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm Family Food Fight series premiere (ABC)

9 pm Spin the Wheel series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Reef Break series premiere (ABC)

11:30 pm Klepper Season 1 finale (Comedy Central)

12 am Rosehaven Season 3 premiere (SundanceTV)

Friday, June 21

3 am The Bravest Knight series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Dark Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mr. Iglesias series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Episode No. 500 (HBO)

Saturday, June 22

11:30 am LEGO City Adventures series premiere (Nickelodeon)

11:30 am My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic summer finale (Discovery Family)

8 pm BIG3 Basketball (CBS)

