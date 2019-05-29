The Good Fight Season 3 Eyeing Trial Run on CBS This Summer

RELATED STORIES Good Fight Creators Threatened to Quit Over Censored Animated Sequence

Diane Lockhart could be returning to broadcast television. Season 3 of The Good Fight, CBS All Access’ critically acclaimed spinoff of CBS’ The Good Wife, is expected to air on the Eye network this summer in an effort to get both the show and the streaming service on more people’s radars, our sister publication Variety reports.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by CBS president and acting CEO Joe Ianniello during CBS’ annual shareholders meeting at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

In addition to Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Sarah Steele, all of whom reprise their characters from the original series, The Good Fight also stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Delroy Lindo (Blood & Oil) and Audra McDonald (Private Practice), among others.

To date, 33 episodes of The Good Fight are available to stream on CBS All Access; the third season finale was released on May 16. The series has been nominated for a handful of major awards since it premiered in Feb. 2017, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

